The best French animated TV series for kids on VOD platforms

Here is a list of some of the best animated TV series available for kids on VOD (Video On Demand) platforms in the United States. From famous Heidi, Zorro and Yakari to new characters SamSam and Inami, you’ll find something for all ages!

HEIDI

Heidi is a little girl who is full of beans. She faces many problems up in the Swiss alps whilst living with her grandfather. Heidi lights up and soothes the people and animals all around her, with her enthusiastic, generous and wonderful zest for life. This bubbly, young orphan girl will learn the priceless value of friendship and mutual respect. Follow her journey as she discovers life’s ups and downs.

INAMI (INAMI LE BELLACAÏBOS)

Inami is a Bellacaibos tribe boy, he lives in the rain forest near the Amazon river, with his parents, sister and his best friend Shimiwe. One day, he meets Hyaema, a girl of the enemy tribe. Toghether they tried to find the way of peace. They learn about life, friendship, and family.

THE LONG LONG HOLIDAY (LES GRANDES GRANDES VACANCES)

Young siblings learn about country life and surviving Nazi occupation when World War II breaks out while they’re visiting grandparents in Normandy.

Age 5-7.

MOUK

Mouk is an animated series for young children about a little bear called Mouk who travels the world on his bike. This educational preschool show teaches kids and toddlers about diversity, cultures and the importance of keeping an open mind. In each episode, Mouk takes young TV viewers to new countries, to discover a local tradition, a geographic curiosity, a culinary specialty. From Tokyo to New York, from Australia to Madagascar and through Greece, Mouk and Chavapa meet inhabitants from all over the planet… and because nothing is never quite like home, the adventure is always knocking at their door!

Age 0-2.

SAMSAM

Meet SamSam, the smallest of the superheroes! Okay, for a superhero, he doesn’t quite yet know how to use his super powers. But it doesn’t mean he can’t fly his own SamSaucer into space or can’t deal with dirty-rotten monsters, Space pirates or with the horrible king Marthy the 1rst! Sometimes he does need a little help from his cuddly SuperTeddy, friends, SamMummy or SamDaddy.

TROTRO

Trotro is a little donkey with a head full of ideas. He knows exactly what he likes and doesn’t like. He’s a positive and engaging hero, with whom young children will easily identify.

WAKFU

In a fantasy world, a mysterious figure leaves a baby boy with a retired bounty hunter in a small village with instructions to raise him until the time is right for him to find his biological family. Years later, that boy named Yugo discovers he has powerful magic abilities using the power of Wakfu even as his village is threatened. Working with a bunch of newfound friends, Yugo is able to help save his home and discover his quest. However, there are villains who know about the boy too and are determined to gain his power for their own ends.

Age 11-12.

WAKFU: THE QUEST FOR THE SIX ELIATROPE DOFUS

The origin tale of the villain Nox. Once, Noximilien was an ordinary clock maker with a loving wife and 3 beautiful children who has a lot of debt and a very nosy debt collector. One day, while showing his family a new invention, the family dog Igol goes missing, having run into a cave. Noximilien chases after him and falls into a cavern with a glowing pond. The glow is coming from a mysterious cube, the Eliacube.

Age 11-12.

YAKARI

Yakari is a young Sioux Native American who has the particularity to be able to understand and speak animal languages. During his adventures, he meets all sorts of North American animals. His best friends are a girl Sioux, "Rainbow", and his pony "Little Thunder". He has a totem animal, "Great Eagle", who frequently appears to him to give him critical advice.

Age 2-4.

ZORRO - THE CHRONICLES (LES CHRONIQUES DE ZORRO)

Zorro The Chronicles introduces a teenage Don Diego, who faces the greatest challenge of his life as he fights for justice against numerous unscrupulous – and well-armed – tyrants! It is the birth of the most famous masked hero. The Chronicles go back to basics as they focus on the original Zorro’s qualities and take us through a whirlwind of entertainment. With villains plotting and Zorro’s cunning tricks and jokes – not to mention spectacular fights, the adventure will be complete! But Zorro never kills: he simply ridicules his opponents to teach them a lesson, and signs his deeds with his trademark Z! Zorro will also have a clever and courageous leading lady by his side: Ines, his twin sister. With her and Bernardo, his faithful friend, Zorro returns to save us when we need him most.

ZOU

Zou is about the day-to-day life and adventures of a young anthropomorphic zebra, Zou (Bizou), and his family and friends. Most episodes contain Zou’s name in the title and usually take place at Zou’s house or in his backyard. Zou lives with his mother, father, grandparents, and great-grandmother. Each episode features some simple problem or issue that Zou must deal with, usually with the assistance of his family and friends.

