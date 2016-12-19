Syria / Aleppo - United Nations Security Council adopts a resolution

Statement by Mr. Jean-Marc Ayrault, French Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development

December 19, 2016

I welcome the adoption today by the UN Security Council of a resolution on the humanitarian situation in Aleppo.

This resolution, which was put forward by France, provides an initial response to the humanitarian emergency in Aleppo. It should make it possible to ensure the evacuation of civilians under the supervision of the United Nations, guarantee immediate and unconditional access to humanitarian assistance by the populations and ensure the protection of all health workers and facilities throughout the country.

France calls on each of the parties, especially the Syrian regime and its supporters, to demonstrate responsibility to ensure that this resolution is implemented without delay and that a lasting ceasefire can be established throughout the country, in order to put an end to the suffering of the Syrian people and allow political negotiations to get underway, on the basis of UNSCR 2254.