Official speeches and statements - December 19, 2016

1. Syria - Situation in Aleppo / Adoption of a resolution at the United Nations Security Council - Statement by M. Jean-Marc Ayrault, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development (Paris - December 19, 2016)

I welcome the adoption today by the UN Security Council of a resolution on the humanitarian situation in Aleppo.

This resolution, which was put forward by France, provides an initial response to the humanitarian emergency in Aleppo. It should make it possible to ensure the evacuation of civilians under the supervision of the United Nations, guarantee people immediate and unconditional access to humanitarian assistance and ensure the protection of all health workers and facilities throughout the country.

France calls on each of the parties, especially the Syrian regime and its supporters, to demonstrate responsibility to ensure that this resolution is implemented without delay and that a lasting ceasefire can be established throughout the country, in order to put an end to the terrible suffering of the Syrian people and allow political negotiations to get under way, on the basis of UNSCR 2254.

2. Lebanon / Formation of the government - Statement by M. Jean-Marc Ayrault, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development (Paris - December 18, 2016)

I welcome the formation of a national unity government in Lebanon.

I congratulate the President, General Michel Aoun, the Prime Minister, Saad Hariri, the Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, as well as all Lebanese political forces, on ensuring, in a spirit of responsibility, that Lebanon’s best interests prevailed.

We wish Saad Hariri and the new government, which will face numerous challenges, every success.

France, which is committed to the country’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity, reiterates its commitment alongside Lebanon. It will continue to play a full role in the international community’s efforts. It will also continue its effort to strengthen the strong and close ties forged between our two countries in all areas.