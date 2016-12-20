France shares Germans’ grief after Berlin attack

François Hollande and Jean-Marc Ayrault express France’s solidarity with Germany after a truck driver killed and injured many people at a Christmas market.

Communiqués issued by the Presidency of the Republic

Paris - December 19, 2016

The French President expresses his solidarity and sympathy to Chancellor Merkel, the German people and the families, after a truck driver killed and injured many people in a Christmas market crowd in central Berlin.

The French people shares the German people’s grief in the face of this tragedy, which strikes at the whole of Europe.

Paris - December 20, 2016

The President called Chancellor Merkel following the despicable attack which claimed the lives of 12 people and injured dozens at a Christmas market in Berlin yesterday.

The President expressed to Mrs Merkel his deepest sympathy, his friendship and the solidarity of the whole of France. The French people know the importance of these expressions of support during the dark hours of grief.

The President and the Chancellor confirmed that the French and German security services are fully mobilized in fighting the scourge of terrorism and implementing the measures decided on at European level.

They agreed that this ruthless fight against terrorism must not weaken either the values or the way of life that democracies have chosen.

Statement by M. Jean-Marc Ayrault, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development

Paris - December 19, 2016

I am horrified by reports from Berlin this evening that several people have been killed and many injured at a Christmas market.

My first thoughts go to the victims, their families and close friends.

France stands alongside Germany at this dark and painful time.