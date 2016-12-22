2016 Lafayette Prize Awarded to Marguerite and H. F. Lenfest

The French-American Cultural Foundation 2016 Lafayette Prize was awarded to Marguerite and H. F. “Gerry” Lenfest at a gala dinner hosted by French Ambassador Gérard Araud at the Résidence de France on November 30, 2016.

French Ambassador Gérard Araud presenting the Lafayette Prize Award to Marguerite Lenfest, H. F. “Gerry” Lenfest, with French-American Cultural Foundation President, Ambassador Louise V. Oliver.

The Lafayette Prize, the French-American Cultural Foundation’s highest honor, is given to individuals who through their work and vision have strengthened the ties between the US and France. The Lenfests, through their unique style of philanthropy, have strongly supported numerous programs and exchanges between France and the United States over the years.

The Lafayette Prize recognizes their broad vision and extraordinary generosity in areas including history, culture, and education, as well as for their deep-rooted love of France. Previous winners of the Lafayette Prize in 2007 and 2011, Dr. James Billington, the former Librarian of Congress, and Mr. David McCullough, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author, attended the dinner and award ceremony.