Official speeches and statements - December 29, 2016

1. Israel - Palestinian Territories - United States - Middle East peace process - Statement by M. Jean-Marc Ayrault, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development (Paris - December 28, 2016)

1. Israel - Palestinian Territories - United States - Middle East peace process - Statement by M. Jean-Marc Ayrault, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development (Paris - December 28, 2016)

I welcome John Kerry’s clear, courageous, and engaged speech in support of peace in the Middle East and the two-state solution, with Israel and Palestine living side-by-side in peace and security.

France shares the US Secretary of State’s conviction that it is necessary and urgent to implement the two-state solution. It was because France, too, saw that this solution was in jeopardy that it took the initiative of hosting an initial international conference in June 2016 and will again host its partners in Paris on 15 January 2017.

Many of the ideas expressed by John Kerry are useful and necessary reminders that will help advance the cause of peace in that region, which has experienced so much suffering. As always, France stands ready to contribute to this effort.