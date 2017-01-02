Official speeches and statements - January 2, 2017

1. United States - Russia - Press briefing by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development Spokesperson (Paris - December 30 ,2016)

Q. - Do you have any response regarding the expulsion of the 35 Russian diplomats from the United States?

THE SPOKESPERSON - We have taken note of the decision by the US administration.

France is itself monitoring on an ongoing basis and with the utmost vigilance anything that could undermine its sovereignty or the legitimate, democratic expression of that sovereignty.