France hosts the 2017 Men’s World Handball Championship

From January 11 to 29, 2017, 24 participating nations will compete in 8 major cities across France and deliver "phenomenal handball."

The France Handball 2017 Organizing Committee is proud and honored to have been entrusted with the organization of the 2017 Men’s World Handball Championship, and is focused on making this meeting a “phenomenal” event.

The aim is to glorify an already highly spectacular sport that combines power, beauty and team spirit, and to provide organizational excellence on all eight competition sites, offering the French and international public the best conditions to enjoy a momentous and festive sporting event.

“Phenomenal Handball” will be the 2017 World Championship’s motto in the sports grounds, with all of the best nations in the world and the greatest stars wishing to become handball legends—notably the players of the French team striving for an historical 6th title—, but also in the stands, so that when the 25th World Championship is over, people can say: “I WAS THERE”.

Additional information

