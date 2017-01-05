Official speeches and statements - January 5, 2017

1. Fight against terrorism - Defense Council - Communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Republic (Paris - January 5, 2017)

At the National Defense and Security Council meeting he convened today, the French President thanked and congratulated all the security services and forces, whose active role and professionalism enabled many large-scale events organized over the festive season to go ahead as smoothly as possible.

He called for the greatest vigilance, at a time when the terrorist threat to our country and those of our European partners remains at a high level.

The President also expressed his satisfaction with the work of French forces in Iraq, whom he met during his visit on 2 January. He emphasized that the backing and support lent to Iraqi forces and the Peshmerga are also contributing to our own security at home.

Regarding Syria, the President said everything must be done to ensure that the negotiations planned by the United Nations can be held in the timeframe provided for. This means the parties concerned, and the regime in particular, complying fully with the terms of the ceasefire, which was welcomed by the United Nations Security Council.