The Golden Globes Awards Ceremony took place on January, 8th 2017 in Beverly Hills. Find out about the French winners and nominees!

Isabelle Huppert, Best Performance by an actress in a motion picture – Drama and Damien Chazelle, Best Director and Best Screenplay.

This celebration occurs every year in January. On this occasion, the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association meet to elect the best movies and best actors of 25 categories (14 in cinema, 11 in television including drama and comedy). The Hollywood Foreign Press Association was created in 1943 and gathers journalists from 55 different countries.

France at the Golden Globes 2017

Best screenplay and Best Director

The film La La Land by Damien Chazelle won 7 Awards. The French-American Director won Best Director and Best Screenplay.

Best Performance by an actress in a motion picture – Drama

Isabelle Huppert won her first Golden Globe for Elle.

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Two French films and one co-production (onto 5) were nominated in the category Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language.

Divines by Houda Benyamina (France),

The Salesman by Asghar Farhadi (Iran/France)

And Elle by Paul Verhoeven (France), the winner.

Best Motion Picture – Animated

My life As A Zucchini (Ma Vie de Courgette) of Claude Barras, was nominated in the Best Motion Picture – Animated category.

More information

www.goldenglobes.org

Congrats to all the winners and nominees!