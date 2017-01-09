Nights of Philosophy and Ideas 2017 in NYC and LA

A Night of Philosophy and Ideas in New York City

Co-presented by the French Embassy and the Brooklyn Public Library, A Night of Philosophy and Ideas returns to New York this winter with an all-night marathon of philosophical debates, original performances, art installations, screenings, readings, and music at the Brooklyn Public Library. On January 28-29, 2017, from 7 pm to 7 am, be a part of this free, 12-hour exchange of ideas, featuring top philosophers from around the world.

When

Saturday, January 28 – Sunday, January 29, 2017

From 7 pm to 7 am

Where

Brooklyn Public Library

10 Grand Army Plaza

Brooklyn, NY

The Night of Ideas: ’Utopias’ in Los Angeles

The Night of Ideas is coming to Los Angeles! Join us at Bergamot Station Arts Center for a 7-hour marathon of debates, live performances, readings, art installations, screenings and music.

Featuring leading thinkers and artists from around the world, this thought-provoking platform will explore the notion of UTOPIA(S), past, present and future from across the fields of knowledge. There will be food, drinks & music!

Details and tickets on Facebook and Eventbrite.

When

January 26, 2017

Where

Bergamot Station

2525 Michigan Ave

Santa Monica, CA

This event is coordinated worldwide by the Institut Français and will take place in 40 cities simultaneously around the theme “A World in Common”. Be part of the movement! For more information, click here.