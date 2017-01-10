French Series 2017 - January 26 at La Maison Française

Climate Change: The Impact of We, the people

How can we all contribute to reduce our environmental footprint, protect our shared environment, encourage responsive government, support scientific research and improve civic life?

The French Embassy is pleased to invite you to this new French Series panel discussion and film screening event on January 26, 2017, featuring:

Diane Wood, President of the National Environmental Education Foundation,

Joseph Romm, Senior Fellow at American Progress,

And Lisa Friedman, Editor at ClimateWire (moderator).

Program of the evening - January 26, 2017: 5 p.m.: Trailer 5:15 - 6:15 p.m.: Panel discussion 6:15 - 6:45 p.m.: Cocktail 6:45 - 8:45 p.m.: Film

As part of this special event dedicated to the environment, the French Embassy will be screening 2015 film Tomorrow by Mélanie Laurent and Cyril Dion.

What if showing solutions or telling a story which does some good, was the best way of resolving the ecological, economic and social problems our country is going through?

Following the publication of a study that announced the possible disappearance of a part of humanity between here and 2100, Cyril Dion and Mélanie Laurent set out with a team of four people to carry out an investigation in ten countries in order to understand what could provoke this catastrophe and, above all, how to avoid it.

During their journey, they met pioneers who are reinventing agriculture, energy, the economy, democracy, and education. By putting these positive and concrete initiatives, which are already functioning, end to end, the filmmakers began to see emerge what the world of tomorrow could be…

Online registration is required here for this free admission event.

Film in French with English subtitles.

This screening by the French Embassy in the United States is made possible through the generous support of TV5 Monde.