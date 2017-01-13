Apply Now for Art and Architecture Higher Education Institutions in France!
CampusArt is a network of French institutions offering university level programs in the fields of art and architecture, led by Campus France with the support of the French Ministries of Education, Foreign Affairs and Culture and the ANdÉA (Association Nationale des Écoles Supérieures d’Art).
The website www.campusart.org gives access (under specific conditions) to various degrees in a wide range of schools (visual arts, cinema, design, visual communication, fashion, music, architecture…): preparatory classes, Bachelor’s, Master’s, Post-Master’s and Doctorate’s levels.
A unique online application process enables students to apply for degrees in more than 95 schools. Written applications must be submitted to Campus France Agency in Paris or by email on February 15, 2017 at the latest.
An answer will be given on March 15th 2017 (warning: applications will be closed at the February 15, 2017) which enables to prepare the stay as soon as possible.
This online service is totally free until the applicant decides to accept a degree’s suggestion.
This online application process is available everywhere in the world. CampusArt does not substitute for “Etudes en France” procedure that enables student to obtain a French visa.
Calendar
- November 2, 2016 – February 15, 2017: Opening of CampusArt website. Students complete electronic application
- February 15, 2017: Applications deadline. Pre-selected applicants will undergo phone and videoconference interviews.
Written applications must be submitted at Campus France Paris.
- March 15, 2017: Results announced on the CampusArt platform.
- March 30, 2017 – April 15, 2017: Students accept or decline admission offers on their CampusArt account
- April 15, 2017: Deadline for students to confirm choice of school on their CampusArt account.
- April 17, 2017: Preparation and submission of original certificates preregistration by institutions