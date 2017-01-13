France third most innovative nation in 2017

As it was in 2016, France was ranked one of the most innovative nations in the world in the listing published on January 11 by Clarivate Analytics, a consultancy firm specializing in scientific information and industrial property, which provides an annual listing of the top 100 most innovative firms and public entities.

France is the third most innovative nation in the world, with 10 firms or research bodies included in this ranking.

France has therefore been globally recognized for the vitality of its start-up ecosystem. At the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas last week, France was the leading European delegation—the third largest delegation after the United States and China.

On January 16, more than 150 innovative foreign business leaders will be received in Paris for the launch of the second edition of "French Tech Ticket," an international start-up competition offering a one-year program in one of the French incubators promoted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development through its diplomatic network.

