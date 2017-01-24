Discover the French Tech Visa!

A visa for Start-Up Founders, Tech Talents & Tech Investors willing to join France.

What is the French Tech VISA?

The French Tech Visa is part of the “Passeport Talent” scheme which was launched in 2016.

The French Tech Visa aims to attract foreign tech talents:

foreign start-up & scale-up founders and employees,

foreign talents joining a French start-up or scale-up,

foreign investors and business angels.

Please note that citizen from European Economic Area and Switzerland do not need such a visa.

General features:

Validity: Four years, on a renewable basis.

Family: “Talent Passport – Family” residence permit granted to spouse of the main applicant, guaranteeing identical family treatment and automatic labor market access (as an employee, business founder, etc.).

No work permit is required for any work performed as an employee.

Upon certain conditions, a fast-track procedure will be provided.

Tech Founders, Want to launch your start-up in France?

There are three ways to get the French Tech Visa.

Apply to the French Tech Ticket Program*

The French Tech Ticket is a 12-month seed accelerator program designed for international entrepreneurs willing to create their startup in France. More than just a startup visa, this 12-month program offers end to end support on the journey of 70 international startups, from early stage start-up to successful business—from financial support and training to first customer acquisition.

*winners will benefit from a fast-track procedure.

www.FrenchTechTicket.com

Apply to Start-Up Accelerators & Competitions*

La French Tech will soon be partnering with French Accelerators and Start-Up Competitions. This partnership will provide accelerator and competition participants exclusive support to the French Tech Visa application process.

*winners will benefit from a fast-track procedure.

Apply to the French Tech Visa for Founders

Contact your local French Consulate or the local “Prefecture” (if you already reside in France) and follow the general procedure to apply for a “Passeport Talent.”

Tech Employees, Want to join a leading French Start-Up?

There are two ways to get the French Tech Visa.

Find a job in one of the 100+ leading French Start-Ups

You have been hired by a leading French Start-Up: get a French Tech Visa and benefit from a fast-track procedure. A list of endorsed French Start-Ups firms will be available soon. More details to come.

Apply to the French Tech Visa for Exceptional Talents

Contact your local French Consulate or the local “Prefecture” (if you already reside in France) and follow the general route to apply for a “Passeport Talent.”

Tech Investors, Want to join the French Start-Up Ecosystem?

There are three ways to get the French Tech Visa.

Expand your venture capital firm in France

You work for an international VC firm with plans to open an office in France : get a French Tech Visa and benefit from a fast-track procedure. Details will be published soon.

Work in a French venture capital firm

You have been hired by a French VC firm: get a French Tech Visa and benefit from a fast-track procedure. Details will be published soon.

Apply to the French Tech Visa for Investors

Contact your local French Consulate or the local “Prefecture” (if you already reside in France) and follow the general route to apply for a “Passeport Talent.”

More information

Find more information on visa.lafrenchtech.com.