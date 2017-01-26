A new program for emergency reception of exiled scientists

PAUSE, the Emergency Reception for Scientists in Exile Program, is an ambitious and innovative initiative to be developed in collaboration with civil society.

Alerted by actors in the realm of higher education and research to the situation of academics whose academic freedoms or even lives are threatened, Thierry Mandon, Secretary of State for Higher Education and Research, decided to create a program enabling reception of foreign researchers and research professors in emergency situations, similar to schemes that have long existed in the United States and the United Kingdom, and, more recently, in Germany.

Designed on the basis of a report by Liora Israël delivered on September 22, 2016, the program’s creation was announced at the "Migrations, Refugees and Exile" colloquium held on October 13 to mark the start of the Collège de France’s new academic year, and will be overseen by the Collège de France itself. To be developed in collaboration with higher education and research institutions and public research bodies, the program will also be accompanied by a high-level Sponsoring Committee, whose preliminary composition has been entrusted to Edith Heard, Professor at the Collège de France, and Collège de France administrator Alain Prochiantz.

€1 million, the initial endowment to PAUSE

Keeping alive its long tradition as a host country, in particular for intellectuals, France wishes to promote an ambitious and innovative program to be developed in collaboration with civil society. The Ministry of Higher Education and Research has allocated an initial sum of €1 million to the program and provided for the creation of three related jobs.

The program also enjoys the support of a wide range of partners, starting with the Chancellery of Paris Universities, which will make premises at the Sorbonne available to it, and Paris City Hall, which will be taking charge of their renovation.

The convention for setup of the program was signed by the Ministry of Higher Education, the Collège de France and the Chancellery of Paris Universities on January 16, 2017, with the Sponsoring Committee meeting for the first time on the same date.

A further meeting has been set for early March 2017 with a view to launching partnerships with the public and private institutions and representatives of civil society supporting the project.