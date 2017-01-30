Official speeches and statements - January 30, 2017

1. Hackathon - Quai d’Orsay launches its start-up incubator - Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development Spokesperson (Paris - January 26, 2017)

Jean-Marc Ayrault, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development, is meeting the 26 teams (92 participants) today in the first hackathon organized by the Quai d’Orsay, which ends this evening; the best projects will receive prizes from a jury.

This hackathon will provide an opportunity for Jean-Marc Ayrault to announce two new measures aimed at continuing the Foreign Ministry’s digital transformation:

The creation of an incubator designed to promote, within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development, a genuine culture of innovation in order to accelerate the digital transition under way The Quai d’Orsay will be the second ministry to develop this kind of «government incubator». This streamlined structure will bring selected start-ups to the premises of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development in Paris, La Courneuve and Nantes and eventually certain embassies and will provide them with personalized support from computer scientists and developers from the Quai d’Orsay’s Directorate of Information Systems. The goal of this incubator is to generate solutions to satisfy the Ministry’s operational needs. The start-ups in the incubator program will retain intellectual property of these solutions and therefore the ability to market them on a larger scale. Several participants in the hackathon will initially be able to join the incubator in March. A call for applications will then be launched on a wider scale following the hackathon.

The appointment of a chief data officer In keeping with the hackathon, the chief data officer’s role will be to coordinate public access to the Ministry’s data and promote the use of this data for the benefit of all. Laurent Garnier, Deputy Secretary-General of the Quai d’Orsay, will fulfill this role.

Further information on the hackathon can be found here: http://www.diplomatie.gouv.fr/fr/politique-etrangere-de-la-france/diplomatie-numerique/evenements/article/diplonum-le-1er-hackathon-pour-de-coder-le-quai-d-orsay-est-lance-25-26-janvier.