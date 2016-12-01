Camille finds herself thrown back into the past with her adult mind and memories. She gets the chance to re-live her adolescence, and to decide what to change... or not.

Camille Rewinds / Camille Redouble

By Noémie Lvovsky, 2012 – France – 115 min

Madly in love with Eric, Camille gets pregnant at 16. 25 years later, Eric leaves her for a younger woman. On New Year’s Eve, Camille finds herself thrown back into the past, with her adult mind and memories. She gets the chance to re-live her adolescence, and to decide what choices to make, and what to change... or not.

This screening is the last installment in the French film series "Coming of Age". From the fifties to today, in high and low places, this series presents contrasted views of the tumultuous time that is adolescence, between growth and challenges.

