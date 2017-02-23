Young Concert Artists presents: Edgar Moreau

Young Concert Artists presents French cellist Edgar Moreau and pianist Jessica Osborne.

All you need to know... WHAT: Edgar Moreau WHEN: Thursday, February 23, 2017 - 7:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: Single tickets (without subscription) : $38 RESERVATION: Please see ticket information on www.yca.org ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy

The 38th Young Concert Artists Series presents, with the support of the Cultural Services of the French Embassy, French cellist Edgar Moreau with pianist Jessica Osborne.

“The rising star of the French cello,” 22-year-old cellist Edgar Moreau consistently captivates audiences with his effortless virtuosity and dynamic performances (Le Figaro Magazine). He won First Prize in the 2014 Young Concert Artists International Auditions after capturing, at the age of 17, Second Prize and the Prize for the Best Performance of the Commissioned Work at the 2011 Tchaikovsky Competition under the chairmanship of Valery Gergiev. In 2013, he was named “New Talent of the Year” at the Victoires de la Musique in France, and in 2015, he was named “Solo Instrumentalist of the Year.”

Program

Beethoven: Sonata No 2 in G Minor, Op. 5, No. 2

Poulenc: Sonata for cello and piano, FP 143

Tanguy: New Work

Brahms: Sonata No. 1 in E Minor, Op. 38

For tickets and information, please visit Young Concert Artists’ website.