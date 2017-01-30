President Donald Trump’s first official call to President François Hollande

Communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Republic

Paris - January 28, 2017

This evening, the French President had a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Counterterrorism is a priority for both France and the United States. President Hollande reaffirmed his determination to pursue actions under way in Iraq and Syria.

He stressed that a resolution to the Syria situation must be sought within a political framework, under the auspices of the United Nations. No other solution will be credible or sustainable.

President Hollande called for vigilance with respect to Iran’s attitude toward its neighbors. But he underscored the fact that the nuclear agreement must be strictly respected and implemented fully.

With regard to Russia, he reaffirmed his wish to continue and deepen the dialogue on all issues. He stressed that sanctions related to the situation in Ukraine can be lifted only when the situation in the East of that country is resolved, with the full implementation of the Minsk agreements.

President Hollande expressed his wish to continue strengthening the European Union in every area, including defense, in the interest of transatlantic security. He noted that NATO is a vital organization.

He emphasized France’s commitment to the work of the UN, which must be supported by all, beginning with the permanent members of the Security Council. The UN remains a unique and irreplaceable instrument for conflict resolution and peacekeeping.

The President reiterated the importance for the planet of implementing the Paris Agreement on climate change.

He warned against the economic and political consequences of a protectionist approach. In the face of an unstable, uncertain world, turning inward is a dead-end response.

Finally, he stressed his conviction that the fight to defend our democracies will be effective only if it respects the principles that underpin it, in particular the welcome of refugees.

The two leaders agreed to continue their conversations on key topics.