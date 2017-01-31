The Ministry of Foreign Affairs launches its start-up incubator

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development’s hackathon, held on January 25 and 26, brought together all manner of teams for some 20 hours. They included students, researchers, developers, entrepreneurs and government IT specialists.

The projects presented by the various candidates were notably bold and creative, and the best of them demonstrated remarkable technical qualities.

A jury consisting of outside figures and diplomats bestowed awards upon the following participants:

First Prize went to the Livekeep startup , which offers voluntary, dynamic and secure geolocation technology aimed at improving the safety of French people abroad.

, which offers voluntary, dynamic and secure geolocation technology aimed at improving the safety of French people abroad. Second Prize was awarded to the Hornet Makers project presented by engineers from the Ministry’s Information Systems Department. It offers a solution to standardize and facilitate the creation of web applications within the Ministry.

presented by engineers from the Ministry’s Information Systems Department. It offers a solution to standardize and facilitate the creation of web applications within the Ministry. Third Prize went to Speakshake , a startup that has developed a fun online platform for practicing languages.

, a startup that has developed a fun online platform for practicing languages. A student prize was awarded to Science-Po’s CampFrance team, which offers ways to boost the appeal of French university programs and to revamp our “Study in France” site.

This hackathon provided an opportunity for Jean-Marc Ayrault to announce two new measures aimed at continuing the Foreign Ministry’s digital transformation: