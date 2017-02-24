Concert organized by the Russian Chamber Arts Society

All you need to know... WHAT: Famous Contemporaries WHEN: Friday, February 24, 2017 - 7:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: General Admission: $55. includes wine and dessert reception with the artists. RESERVATION: Click HERE to purchase tickets ADD. INFOS: Street parking and GU Hospital public garage (entrance 1 on Reservoir Rd.) - ID will be checked at the gate - No sale at the door.

Art songs by Sergei Rachmaninov, Reinhold Glière and Nikolai Medtner, fellow students at the Moscow Conservatory, will be sung in Russian by soprano Jennifer Gliere, great-grandaughter of the composer, and baritone Kevin Wetzel, accompanied by Vera Danchenko-Stern and Genadi Zagor. In addition, Moscow-born violinist Emil Chudnovsky will play two romances for violin and piano, one by Glière and one by Rachmaninov.

This concert is organized by the Russian Chamber Arts Society: www.thercas.com