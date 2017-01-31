Official speeches and statements - January 31, 2017

1. United States - Syria - Iran - Russia - United Nations - Telephone conversation between Mr. François Hollande, President of the Republic, and Mr. Donald Trump, President of the United States - Communiqué issued by the Presidency of the Republic (Paris - January 28, 2017)

This evening, the French President had a conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Counter-terrorism is a priority for both France and the United States. President Hollande reaffirmed his determination to pursue actions under way in Iraq and Syria.

He stressed that a resolution to the Syria situation must be sought within a political framework, under the auspices of the United Nations. No other solution will be sustainable or credible.

President Hollande called for vigilance with respect to Iran’s attitude towards its neighbors. But he emphasized that the nuclear agreement must be strictly respected and implemented fully.

With regard to Russia, the Head of State reaffirmed his wish to continue and deepen the dialogue on all issues. He stressed that sanctions related to the situation in Ukraine can be lifted only when the situation in the east of that country is resolved, with the full implementation of the Minsk agreements.

President Hollande expressed his wish to continue strengthening the European Union in every area, including defense, in the interest of transatlantic security. He noted that NATO is a vital organization.

The Head of State recalled France’s commitment to the work of the UN, which must be supported by all, beginning with the permanent members of the Security Council. The UN remains a unique and irreplaceable instrument for conflict resolution and peacekeeping.

The President reiterated the importance for the planet of implementing the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The Head of State warned against the economic and political consequences of a protectionist approach. In the face of an unstable, uncertain world, turning inwards is a dead-end response.

Finally, he reaffirmed his conviction that the fight to defend our democracies will be effective only if we ensure it respects the principles that underpin it, in particular taking in refugees.

The two heads of state agreed to continue their conversations on key topics.

2. Canada - Attack in Quebec - Statement by Mr. Jean-Marc Ayrault, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development (Paris - January 29, 2017)

I utterly condemn the heinous attack carried out yesterday evening against the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec, which killed at least six people and injured many others.

As President Hollande was keen to say, France stands alongside the victims and their families in these tragic circumstances.

The values of openness, freedom, peace and living together in harmony were targeted yesterday. We all know how hard Quebec works to prevent radicalization. This is a major focus of our cooperation.

France stands in solidarity with Canada and Quebec in the fight against hatred and barbarity.