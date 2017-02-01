Goût de/Good France 2017

For the third consecutive year, on March 21, 2017, Goût de France/Good France will bring together over 2,000 chefs on five continents to celebrate French gastronomy.

"Talking about cuisine, French cuisine, is also talking about joie de vivre, delicacy, optimism, and pleasure, ideas that are all crucial to the image of France.” —Alain Ducasse, French chef

Dinners served simultaneously in participating restaurants will honour the merits of French cuisine, its capacity for innovation, and its values: sharing, enjoying, and respecting the principles of high-quality, environmentally responsible cuisine.

In 1912, Auguste Escoffier started Les Dîners d’Épicure (Epicurean Diners): one day, one menu, served in cities around the world, to as many guests as possible. Goût de/Good France aims to bring this idea to life by assembling all kinds of restaurants across the globe.

This international event, which first took place on March 19, 2015, aims to spread French cuisine around the world following its inscription to UNESCO’s list of "Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity."

Goût de/Good France’s objectives are to

PROMOTE FRENCH TOURISM — in an effort to promote France, this one of a kind diner will take advantage of international visibility, and aim to send a strong message to the world, through dynamic and creative chefs. CARRY THE COLORS OF FRENCH CUISINE WITH PRIDE — it will send messages of strong added values: The message that French cuisine is CONTEMPORARY — Traditional French cuisine is not a dominion of the 21st century culinary scene. Participating chefs are encouraged to blend their own culinary culture to that of France, rather than discounting it. The message that French cuisine is EXCELLENCE — Healthy, Innovative, and Responsible: In addition to representing the heartiness associated with the pleasures of eating, food also becomes the symbol of France’s positive values. Healthy dishes prepared from fresh, seasonal, and local produce, with low fat, salt, and sugar content; Meals for everyone, from bistro to gourmet dining.

During the Goût de/Good France event, an international communication plan is made available to participating chefs in an effort to promote their dishes, and their savoir-faire, all over the world with active support from French embassies, Atout France and media partners, France Media Monde, TV5 Monde and JC Decaux.

How to take part?

Please download the Frequently Asked Questions PDF here.

The deadline to register, including submitting menu proposals is February 15, 2017.

GOÛT DE/GOOD FRANCE DINER – INDICATIONS

Each menu will add value to the diversity of French gastronomy, as chefs will have the freedom to integrate quality produce from their own country to their menu proposals.

One traditional French aperitif : champagne and gougeres (stuffed or not) or - iced cognac with foie gras

One cold appetizer

One hot appetizer

One fish or shell-fish based course

One meat or poultry based course

One or a selection of French cheeses

One chocolate dessert

A selection of French wines

One French liqueur

ONE COMMITMENT

Menus will emphasize vegetables to represent the values of healthy eating by reducing fat, sugar, and salt content, as well as the values of environmental responsibility.

PRICING / DONATIONS

Menu pricing will be at the restaurants’ discretion. Each participant will donate 5% of their proceeds to a charity of their choice, working towards respecting health and the environment.

Contact

Valérie Leveziel d’Arc, Goût de/Good France event coordinator : info@goodfrance.fr