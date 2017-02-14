The most romantic day of the year celebrate at our French Embassy Dance Soiree with Waltz, Tango and Salsa lessons. Also enjoy French wine and crepes available for purchase.

All you need to know... WHAT: Valentine’s Dance Soiree WHEN: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 7-10pm WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: $30.00 - 7pm admission with dance lessons for ICDC Members

$25.00 - 8pm admission for ICDC Members

$8.00 per crepe + cost of wine RESERVATION: Required. Please, click HERE. ADD. INFOS: Cocktail attire requested

Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy

Join us on your own or with friends, at the French Embassy to enjoy an evening of music and dancing along with French wine and crepes available for purchase! Let us show you how to dance the Waltz, Tango, and Salsa even if you have never danced before and join us afterwards to dance as you meet and socialize with other ICDC members.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to enjoy a night of dancing at the French Embassy!

Delectable French crepes by Cafe Bonaparte will be available for purchase at the event for $8 per crepe. Please remember to bring cash for the crepes and wine available for purchase as the cost of wine and crepes are not included in the cost of admission.