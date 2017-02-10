The Washington Ballet - Wine Tasting, Dinner and Live Auction

A Taste of France Dance, Romance and Chance, a fundraiser for The Washington Ballet’s education and community engagement programs: wine tasting, dinner and live auction.

All you need to know... WHAT: The Washington Ballet - Amuse Bouche WHEN: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 7-10:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 RESERVATION: Required. Please, click HERE. ADD. INFOS: Cocktail Attire

The Washington Ballet is delighted to invite you for the Amuse Bouche wine tasting,

dinner and live auction. France is our home tonight as we celebrate The Washington Ballet’s forthcoming production of Giselle, a classic French ballet of unrequited love appearing at The Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theatre March 1-5, 2017.

Guests will enjoy a Champagne reception and a French-inspired three-course meal prepared by French Embassy Chef Daniel Labonne. Each course will be paired with two wines selected by wine expert, Doug House, owner of Chain Bridge Cellars, and presented by sommelier, Rosemary Walker.

The romantic evening will feature performances by The Washington Ballet including selections from the upcoming production of Giselle and Resonance, choreographed by TWB Company member Tamás Krisza.

Amuse Bouche will also feature a live auction led by acclaimed auctioneer Jason Tesauro, which includes tempting international travel experiences, local and national wine tasting opportunities, and even a chance to perform a role in The Washington Ballet’s upcoming production of Giselle.