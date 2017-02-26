Join us on your own or with friends and watch the Oscars Ceremony at the French Embassy. It will be preceded by a delightful reception and a live jazz performance. Also enjoy French wine and delectable Parisian desserts available for purchase.

All you need to know... WHAT: Oscars Soiree for ICDC Members WHEN: Sunday, February 26, 2017 - 7-10:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: $25.00 - 7pm Admission for French Embassy Oscar Soiree for ICDC Members RESERVATION: Required. Please, click HERE. ADD. INFOS: Cocktail attire requested. All attendees must be 21 or older. Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy.

Join us on your own or with friends at the French Embassy and watch the Oscars Ceremony! As you meet, network, and socialize with other ICDC Members enjoy French wine and Parisian desserts available for purchase. Your evening begins with an exciting live jazz performance. French Wine & exquisite Parisian desserts will be available for purchase. After the jazz reception proceed to the French Embassy auditorium to watch the Oscars until 10:30pm.

The event is presented as a cocktail reception with a live jazz performance at the beginning, followed by a screening of the Oscars until 10:30 PM. As such kindly note that the event is not presented as a seated event. The event is expected to be well attended and we kindly ask for your patience and understanding while we work with our event partners to present you a wonderful evening.