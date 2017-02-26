Oscars Soiree for ICDC Members
WHAT: Oscars Soiree for ICDC Members
WHEN: Sunday, February 26, 2017 - 7-10:30pm
WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007
PRICE: $25.00 - 7pm Admission for French Embassy Oscar Soiree for ICDC Members
RESERVATION: Required. Please, click HERE.
ADD. INFOS: Cocktail attire requested. All attendees must be 21 or older. Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy.
Join us on your own or with friends at the French Embassy and watch the Oscars Ceremony! As you meet, network, and socialize with other ICDC Members enjoy French wine and Parisian desserts available for purchase. Your evening begins with an exciting live jazz performance. French Wine & exquisite Parisian desserts will be available for purchase. After the jazz reception proceed to the French Embassy auditorium to watch the Oscars until 10:30pm.
The event is presented as a cocktail reception with a live jazz performance at the beginning, followed by a screening of the Oscars until 10:30 PM. As such kindly note that the event is not presented as a seated event. The event is expected to be well attended and we kindly ask for your patience and understanding while we work with our event partners to present you a wonderful evening.