Networking & Happy Hour

Join us for an evening of networking at the French Embassy. The theme will be "French leadership in the aerospace industry." Also enjoy a French buffet prepared by Embassy Chef Daniel Labonne.

All you need to know... WHAT: Networking and Happy Hour WHEN: Friday, February 17, 2017 - 6-9:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: Until Feb. 15 : $40 FACC members and $65 non-members

After Feb. 15 : $45 FACC members and $75 non-members RESERVATION: Required. Please, click HERE. ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy.

Join us and consolidate your network of fellow francophiles, French VIPs, diplomats, professionals and business people at the French Embassy.

The evening will begin with a short presentation about French leadership in the aerospace industry. Following the discussion, you will enjoy an excellent French Buffet prepared by Embassy Chef Daniel Labonne. Also, the Open Bar will serve French wines and beers.