Come support a great cause while enjoying enlightening French documentary “Little Gems” by Xavier de Lauzanne on NGO “For a Child’s Smile”’s work with Cambodian children.

All you need to know... WHAT: Little Gems / Les Pépites WHEN: Tuesday, March 7, 2017 - 7-10pm (88min) WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: Free admission but donations are welcome RESERVATION: Evenbrite, required ADD. INFOS: In French and Khmer with English subtitles.

Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy

Little Gems / Les Pépites

By Xavier de Lauzanne, 2016 – France – 88 min

After the screening, you will have the opportunity to interact with PSE’s local representatives while sharing a drink and savoring Cambodian finger food.

The French Embassy proudly presents the 2016 film Little Gems by Xavier de Lauzanne. This special screening is a fundraiser for PSE - For a Child’s Smile and is part of our Month of Francophonie.

French NGO « Pour un Sourire d’Enfant » (For a Child’s Smile), or PSE, was born in the spring of 1996. The project started with around twenty children, to whom a daily meal was given directly on the Cambodian landfill they lived on; they lived in a rented house that quickly became too crowded. Soon, it is hundreds, even thousands of children saved.

Facing each obstacle, Christian and Marie-France des Pallières, founders of PSE, found a way out with only the children’s best interests at heart.

Today, about 6,500 children are being looked after. They receive general education, and vocational training in order to find a job, meals, health services and support for the whole family..

This extraordinary human adventure is the story told in the film Little Gems by Xavier de Lauzanne.

Online registration is required for this free admission screening. Register here, on Eventbrite.

Please note this movie has not been rated in the USA and some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.

This screening by the Cultural Services of the French Embassy in the United States is made possible through a generous grant from TV5Monde and the French-American Cultural Foundation.