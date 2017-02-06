Mr. Ayrault and Mr. Tillerson reaffirm the solidity of the French-American alliance

Telephone conversation between the French Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development, and the new Secretary of State of the United States of America

February 3, 2017

The Minister congratulated Mr. Tillerson and expressed his wish to establish trustful and in-depth dialogue on all issues of mutual interest, be they Franco-American relations, relations between the European Union and the United States or issues of regional and global concern which France and the United States—both permanent members of the United Nations Security Council—face jointly.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development stressed the importance of our long-standing ties, which are reflected in crucial security cooperation, particularly in the fight against terrorism. Mr Ayrault and Mr. Tillerson reaffirmed the solidity of the Franco-American alliance against this threat and both countries’ shared determination to eradicate it, particularly in Iraq and Syria, where our two countries are confronting the barbarity of Daesh [so-called ISIL] together.

This relationship is also fundamental with a view to helping resolve regional crises, particularly in the Middle East and Ukraine. Mr. Jean-Marc Ayrault also recalled the importance of a close relationship with the United States in order to face up to global challenges such as climate change and defend the universal values common to us, including the duty to protect refugees.

Mr. Jean-Marc Ayrault reaffirmed the importance of the transatlantic link and added that the European enterprise plays a part in it, as does NATO. The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development also emphasized the significant contribution of trade to the growth and prosperity of the United States and the European Union.

Mr. Jean-Marc Ayrault invited his American counterpart to pay a visit to France soon, in order to continue this initial discussion.