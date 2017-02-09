Stand with Haiti – Kanpe Pou Ayiti

A two-day event at the French Embassy

The Embassy of France and the Embassy of Haiti, with the support of the annual DC Francophonie Festival, are hosting two days of festivities to stand in solidarity with Haiti following the humanitarian crisis caused by the devastating hurricane of October 2016.

A group of prominent, socially responsible Haitian-American, Haitian and French professionals, chefs, artists and their friends pooled their social, professional and monetary resources to launch this fundraiser called “Kanpe Pou Ayiti” – “Stand with Haiti” in Creole – to rebuild a better, sustainable Haiti.

Celebrating Haitian art and culture, the event will feature renowned chefs, Haitian-American NFL players and other celebrities, an impressive roster of performers (including BélO, Brice Kapel & Patrick Gorce, Fatals Picards and Francis Jocky) and a silent auction of art objects, luxury items, fashions, and services.

Stand with Haiti - Kanpe Pou Ayiti has partnered with the non-profit organization Haiti Outreach-Pwoje Espwa (H.O.P.E.), French NGO Entrepreneurs du Monde, and the Inter-American Foundation (IAF), an independent U.S. government agency.

Program

(subject to change)

Wednesday, March 29, 2017 5:30pm-9pm Arts & crafts sale, art exhibit, cash bar

6:00pm Opening of the exhibition

6:30pm-8:00pm Panel discussion

Grassroots projects as a strategy for sustainable development?

Opening remarks by H.E. Paul Altidor, Ambassador of Haiti in the United States

Thursday, March 30, 2017 6:30pm-12:00am Performances by world-famous artists including BélO, Brice Kapel & Patrick Gorce, Fatals Picards, and Francis Jocky!

Haitian food stands, cash bar, and silent auction.



LOCATION

Maison Française at the Embassy of France, 4101 Reservoir Road, NW, Washington, D.C. – 20007

ADMISSION

$45 (General Admission), $125 (Benefactors tickets including valet parking and meeting with the artists).

Tickets can be purchased online.

Donations will also be accepted online or can be mailed to H.O.P.E., P.O. Box 18767, Rochester, NY – 14618.

Press information

Please contact: Pierre Georges Bonnefil

Tel: (212) 351-4687

Email: kanpepouayiti@gmail.com

THE PERFORMERS