Stand with Haiti - Kanpe Pou Ayiti
Stand with Haiti – Kanpe Pou Ayiti
A two-day event at the French Embassy
The Embassy of France and the Embassy of Haiti, with the support of the annual DC Francophonie Festival, are hosting two days of festivities to stand in solidarity with Haiti following the humanitarian crisis caused by the devastating hurricane of October 2016.
A group of prominent, socially responsible Haitian-American, Haitian and French professionals, chefs, artists and their friends pooled their social, professional and monetary resources to launch this fundraiser called “Kanpe Pou Ayiti” – “Stand with Haiti” in Creole – to rebuild a better, sustainable Haiti.
Celebrating Haitian art and culture, the event will feature renowned chefs, Haitian-American NFL players and other celebrities, an impressive roster of performers (including BélO, Brice Kapel & Patrick Gorce, Fatals Picards and Francis Jocky) and a silent auction of art objects, luxury items, fashions, and services.
Stand with Haiti - Kanpe Pou Ayiti has partnered with the non-profit organization Haiti Outreach-Pwoje Espwa (H.O.P.E.), French NGO Entrepreneurs du Monde, and the Inter-American Foundation (IAF), an independent U.S. government agency.
Program
(subject to change)
|Wednesday, March 29, 2017
|5:30pm-9pm
|Arts & crafts sale, art exhibit, cash bar
|6:00pm
|Opening of the exhibition
|6:30pm-8:00pm
|Panel discussion
Grassroots projects as a strategy for sustainable development?
Opening remarks by H.E. Paul Altidor, Ambassador of Haiti in the United States
|Thursday, March 30, 2017
|6:30pm-12:00am
|Performances by world-famous artists including BélO, Brice Kapel & Patrick Gorce, Fatals Picards, and Francis Jocky!
Haitian food stands, cash bar, and silent auction.
LOCATION
Maison Française at the Embassy of France, 4101 Reservoir Road, NW, Washington, D.C. – 20007
ADMISSION
$45 (General Admission), $125 (Benefactors tickets including valet parking and meeting with the artists).
Tickets can be purchased online.
Donations will also be accepted online or can be mailed to H.O.P.E., P.O. Box 18767, Rochester, NY – 14618.
Press information
Please contact: Pierre Georges Bonnefil
Tel: (212) 351-4687
Email: kanpepouayiti@gmail.com
THE PERFORMERS