Fresh from her sold out theatrical runs in London, New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, American concert pianist, author, and radio host, Mona Golabek, shares her mother’s story, based on her best-selling book, The Children of Willesden Lane. Set in Vienna in 1938, and in London during the Blitz, The Children of Willesden Lane tells the true story of Lisa Jura, a young Jewish pianist who dreams about her concert debut at Vienna’s storied Musikverein concert hall. But, with the issuing of new ordinances under the Nazi regime, everything for Lisa changes, except for her love of music and the pursuit of her dream, as she is torn from her family and sent on the Kindertransport to London. Featuring the music of Grieg, Beethoven, Debussy, Bach, Chopin and more.
Proceeds from this benefit performance and dinner will support the mission, performances and educational programs of The Defiant Requiem Foundation.