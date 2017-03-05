All you need to know...

WHAT: The Defiant Requiem Foundation

WHEN: Sunday, March 5, 2017 - 6pm

WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007

PRICE: $250 per person for show and dinner

Sponsorship options on the reservation link below

RESERVATION: Please make your reservation(s) on defiantrequiem.org

ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets, suitcase.