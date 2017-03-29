"Grassroots Development as a Strategy for Sustainability?", preceded by "A Family of Haitian Painters" art show

All you need to know... WHAT: Stand with Haiti - Panel discussion & art show WHEN: Thursday, March 29, 2017 - 5-9pm WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: Free admission RESERVATION: Evenbrite, required ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets, suitcase.

As part of Francophonie Festival, the Embassy of France in partnership with Inter American Foundation, HOPE and Entrepreneurs du Monde organizes a series of events benefiting Haiti. The objective is to promote Haitian culture, which remains strong and dynamic despite the multiple crises the country went through.

We invite you to round table to discuss Grassroots development as a major tool for the reconstruction of the country which is still struggling to recover from the 2009 earthquake and the recent hurricane Matthew.and cultural events.

PANELISTS

Speaker from Entrepreneurs du Monde

Speakers from InterAmerican Foundation

Speaker from Hope

ART SHOW - "A Family of Haitian Painters"

Four Haitian painters from the Wah family, Patrick, Marcel, Edgar and James César, will present a series of artwork from all the members of their famous family, an homage to those who are no longer here, and the introduction of the new generation.

Some of the pieces will be on sale from March 29th through April 3rd, to benefit the organization HOPE.

Opening reception will take place at 5:30PM prior to the round table.

Drinks and light food available at the Cash bar from 5:30PM to 9:00PM