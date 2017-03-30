Stand With Haiti - Kanpe pou Ayiti

Party for Haiti - exhibition and sale of Haitian art and products, followed by a benefit concert

All you need to know... WHAT: Stand with Haiti - Benefit concert for Haiti WHEN: Friday, March 30, 2017 - 6-11:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: $45 General admission. Sponsorship options on the reservation link below RESERVATION: Evenbrite, required ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy. No large bags, helmets, suitcase.

In response to the escalating humanitarian crisis in Haiti following the devastating hurricane that hit the Caribbean nation in 2016, a group of socially responsible and prominent Haitian-American and French professionals, chefs, artists and their friends, have come together in a widespread collaborative effort to raise funds and contribute to the worldwide movement to help those affected by the catastrophe. Immediately following the hurricane, they gathered together to brainstorm and ask each other what they could do to help; they have combined their social, professional and monetary resources in the fundraising event named “Kampe Pou Ayiti”-which means “Stand with Haiti” in the French Creole spoken on the island.

The program promises to be exciting with something for everyone. An impressive roster of performers, Haitian and French celebrities have agreed to participate. Noted singers and musicians who will perform at the events include Brice Kapel et Patrick Gorce, Francis Jocky, Belo and Fatals Picards. In addition, dancer Alexandre Hammoudi is scheduled to perform a specially choreographed piece inspired by Haiti. Some renowned chefs will provide fine Haitian and other international cuisines and will delight guests with their culinary creations. Haitian-American NFL players and other celebrities will participate in the event as well. There will also be exhibits and a silent auction of luxury, fashion, Haitian and international art objects and services.