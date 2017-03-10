In a character driven feature documentary, Europeans from opposite sides of the continent come together in a sleepy Serbian village to try something new. The French promised to revive the wine glory of the region, but cultures and mentalities clash.

Valid ID required

The Promise

by Zeljko Mirkovic - 2016 – Serbia – 74 min

The Promise is a character driven feature documentary. In a sort of “cinema verité” style follows an extraordinary experience of a French family who moved in a remote village of Rogljevo in Serbia to make wine. Protagonists of this film, Europeans from two opposite sides of the continent, have come together in a sleepy village to try starting something new together. The French promised to revive the ancient wine glory of a forgotten region, but clash of cultures and mentalities puts that goal in question.

The movie won 2 top awards - Best Documentary Award at Eugene Intentional Film Festival, Oregon, USA, and Mediterranean Film Festival in Italy.

The screening will be followed by Q and A with director Zeljko Mirkovic and producer Dusan Gajic and a wine tasting reception.

This event is part of the D.C.Francophonie Cultural Festival.

This screening by the Cultural Services of the French Embassy in the United States is made possible through the generous support from TV5 Monde and the French-American Cultural Foundation and is part of the DC Environmental Film Festival programming.