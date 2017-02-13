Official speeches and statements - February 13, 2017

1. Missile launch by North Korea - Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development Spokesperson (Paris,2017-02-12)

France condemns the launch of a missile by North Korea on 12 February in violation of UN Security Council resolutions. It reaffirms its solidarity with its partners in the Asia-Pacific region, whose security is threatened by North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programme.

The international community must come together and take immediate action to prevent North Korea from having an operational nuclear arsenal. France is coordinating with all states concerned, especially the permanent members of the Security Council, as well as Japan and South Korea, in order to develop a firm and resolute response.

This response notably requires the strengthening of the implementation of Security Council resolutions 2270 and 2321 by all states and the adoption of new restrictive measures by the EU./.