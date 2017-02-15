The 2017 edition of the International Earth Science Olympiad will be held in France

France will be hosting the 11th edition of the International Earth Science Olympiad (IESO 2017), to be held at Sophia Antipolis , August 22 thru 29.

Created in 2007 for lower-sixth (Year 12) students specializing in sciences, the International Earth Science Olympiad (IESO 2017) is a high-level international competition involving four disciplines: geology, meteorology, environmental science and astronomy.

France has taken part in the competition since 2011, under the aegis of the “Sciences à l’École” (Sciences at School) ministerial scheme. It will be hosting the 11th edition (IESO 2017) at the Sophia Antipolis Science & Technology Park (Côte-d’Azur), August 22 thru 29.

About the competition

Each participating country selects a national delegation composed of four candidates and two accompanying adults.

The IESO will take place over an 8- to 10-day period. Candidates will take a 3-hour written test covering all the programme’s subject areas and comprising fifty or so single-choice or multiple-choice questions (SCQs / MCQs), along with three practical tests on astronomy, meteorology and geology (the last being on a geological outcrop in the Nice region).

Students from some forty countries will come to compete with one another, but also for the opportunity to discuss and work together within multinational teams.

And, of course, their stay in France will include outings and fun times for all!