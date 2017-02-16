Launch of the Grand Tour 2017

Travelling through Francophonie aims to reveal and illustrate the cultural wealth, the diversity, and vitality of Francophonie. It will bring together a series of 100 big events selected on the five continents.

Jean-Marie Le Guen, Minister of State for Development and Francophonie, launched, alongside Michaëlle Jean, Secretary-General of the International Organization of La Francophonie, the Grand Tour 2017 - Voyage en Francophonie, on February 15, at the headquarters of the International Organization of La Francophonie.

Under the high patronage of President Hollande, the Grand Tour, is a tour of French-speaking regions across five continents, taking place throughout 2017 and featuring 100 stop-offs, including around 20 in France, with events focusing on a variety of areas, from dance to photography, and including urban music, fine dining, jazz and cinema.

A program, in the form of a “passeport francophone” will highlight these events as well as a dedicated website and presentations on social media.

The list of the Grand Tour stopoffs has been created with the help of the French culture international network and with the contribution of the members of the steering committee (OIF, Ministry of Culture and Communication, Ministry of Education, Research, and Higher Education, Ministry of Overseas Territories, TV5 Monde, France Médias Monde) and the operating committee (Institut français, AEFE, Alliance française, UniFrance).