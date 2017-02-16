Orchestre National de Lyon at Carnegie Hall, on February 20

The music of Ravel is closely associated with the Orchestre National de Lyon – the sumptuous orchestral colors in Daphnis et Chloé as well as in Shéhérazade, inspired by 1001 Nights, with Renée Fleming as soloist. Ravel also composed incidental music for Antar, based on works by Rimsky-Korsakov, with Thomas Hampson in the role of narrator. The program also includes the American première of Celephaïs, a work by Guillaume Connesson, inspired by H. P. Lovecraft’s imaginary city.

Performers

Orchestre National de Lyon

Leonard Slatkin, Music Director

Renée Fleming, Soprano

Thomas Hampson, Narrator

Program

RIMSKY-KORSAKOV Antar (arr. Ravel, US Premiere of arrangement)

GUILLAUME CONNESSON Celephaïs (US Premiere)

RAVEL Shéhérazade

RAVEL Daphnis et Chloé Suite No. 2

February 20, at 8PM,

Carnegie Hall

57th Street and 7th Ave

New York, NY

The Orchestre National de Lyon was founded in 1905 by Georges Martin Witkowski, as the Société des Grands Concerts de Lyon. The orchestra is proud of an illustrious past to which great musicians such as André Cluytens, Charles Munch, Paul Paray and Pierre Monteux have contributed.