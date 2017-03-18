Election of the Mrs. DC who will then run for the Miss America title

All you need to know... WHAT: Mrs. DC America Pageant 2017 WHEN: Saturday, March 18, 2017 – 7pm-9:30pm WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: General Admission: $60; VIP admission: $125. RESERVATION: Evenbrite, required ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy. No large bag, helmet, suitcase.

Join us to the local election of the Mrs. DC America Pageant 2017. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy fresh and innovative French cuisine by L ’Artisan.

The winner of the pageant will move on to compete at Mrs. America, alongside 50 more beautiful women from around the country! The reigning queen, Mrs. DC America 2016, Kinosha Soden, has been named “People on the Move 2016," by the Washington Business Journal.

More information at www.mrsdcamerica.org.