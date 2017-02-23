"This gift is an expression of solidarity with France."

Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault presided over a ceremony to celebrate the planting at the Quai d’Orsay of a tree donated by the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.

This event reflects the deep ties of friendship between France and the United States and our determination to work together to combat terrorism. This gift from the National September 11 Memorial & Museum is an expression of solidarity with France following the terrorist attacks that plunged our country into mourning in 2015 and 2016.

The ceremony was attended by Juliette Méadel, Minister of State for Victim Assistance, Harlem Désir, Minister of State for European Affairs, and Uzra Zeya, Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in France. Representatives of the families and associations of victims of terrorist attacks, students from the American School of Paris and members of the American community in France also attended the event.