France welcomes the resumption of inter-Syrian negotiations

Official statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development

February 23, 2017

France welcomes the resumption of the inter-Syrian negotiations on Friday, February 23, in Geneva under the auspices of the UN and Special Envoy of the Secretary-General Staffan de Mistura, to whom we reaffirm our full support.

France reaffirms that the only way to ensure lasting peace in Syria is through a political solution. The road map for the negotiations, collectively approved by the international community, is clear: the Geneva Communiqué and UNSCR 2254.

France underscores the need for all parties to approach these negotiations in good faith and with the determination to succeed. It would like the entire international community to contribute to their success. It is also of vital importance that the talks getting underway lead to significant progress toward ensuring safe, immediate and unhindered humanitarian access to the populations in need and strict compliance with the cessation of hostilities.