Ballake Sissoko and Vincent Segal tour the U.S.!
When Ballaké Sissoko and Vincent Ségal released their first collaborative album, Chamber Music, they caught the music world by surprise. Everything about this duo was unexpected: the Malian master of the kora; the French cellist with the unlikely background in trip-hop; and the elegant, soulful music they made together.
Sissoko and Ségal have created their own cross-cultural hybrid tradition, one that draws on the ancient well of West African troubadour songs, the rich heritage of Baroque music, and an elusive but somehow clearly modern sensibility.
This concert is presented as part of World Music Institute’s Collaborations series.
When & Where
Friday, March 3, 2017, 8pm
French Institute Alliance Française
Florence Gould Hall
55 E 59th Street
New York, NY
Tickets
The duo will perform other dates:
2/23 @ Phelps-Stokes - Berea, KY
2/24 @ UVM Recital Hall - Burlington, VT
2/28 @ Wynn Theatre – Carrboro, NC
3/01 @ Wolf Trap – Vienna, VA
3/03 @ FIAF – New York, NY
3/04 @ Villa Victoria – Boston, MA
3/05 @ North Beach Bandshell – Miami Beach, FL
3/07 @ Old Town School – Chicago, IL
3/09 @ Cedar Cultural Center – Minneapolis, MN
