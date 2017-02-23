Ballake Sissoko and Vincent Segal tour the U.S.!

Both musicians have displayed an aptitude for defying expectations – the list of trip-hop cellists is pretty short, after all.

When Ballaké Sissoko and Vincent Ségal released their first collaborative album, Chamber Music, they caught the music world by surprise. Everything about this duo was unexpected: the Malian master of the kora; the French cellist with the unlikely background in trip-hop; and the elegant, soulful music they made together.

Sissoko and Ségal have created their own cross-cultural hybrid tradition, one that draws on the ancient well of West African troubadour songs, the rich heritage of Baroque music, and an elusive but somehow clearly modern sensibility.

This concert is presented as part of World Music Institute’s Collaborations series.

When & Where

Friday, March 3, 2017, 8pm

French Institute Alliance Française

Florence Gould Hall

55 E 59th Street

New York, NY

Tickets

