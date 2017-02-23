The Lyon Opera Ballet in New York in March

The Lyon Opera Ballet will interpret Summerspace by Merce Cunningham.

The Lyon Opera Ballet will interpret Summerspace by Merce Cunningham, as guest company invited by Paul Taylor Dance Company as part of its season at the David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center, on March 19, 21, and 23.

Created in 1958, Summerspace is indicative of Merce Cunningham’s unique collaborative method, in which Morton Feldman composed the score, Robert Rauschenberg designed the décor and the costumes, and Cunningham choreographed independently from each other. Together, the movement, music and décor give the effect of a balmy, summer day. Dressed in painted leotards, the dancers move about the stage in sudden bursts of speed and suspensions, zigzagging every which way, like flying creatures. The delicate music, at times sounds like bubbles of water rising to the surface, and at others, with a muffled rumble in the bass, like distant thunder.

The piece was staged by Banu Ogan (part of the Merce Cunnincham Dance Company from 1993 to 2000).

The Lyon Opera Ballet is directed by Yorgos Loukos. With a bold and vast repertory of work by emerging and established choreographers (Forsythe, Trisha Brown, Mats Ek, Merce Cunningham...), the Lyon Opera Ballet is a leading force in contemporary dance and France’s most well-traveled ballet troup (www.opera-lyon.org.)

When?

March 19, 21 and 23, 2017

Where?

David H. Koch Theater

20 Lincoln Center

New York, NY 10023

How?

To buy tickets, click here.