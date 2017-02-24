Soirée "Martinique" - The First Councelor’s welcoming remarks

La Maison Française - Embassy of France in the United States - February 22, 2017

Dear Joëlle, dear Muriel, dear Darley,

distinguished guests, dear friends,

It is a great pleasure for me to welcome you all at the French Embassy for a special evening dedicated to the French Caribbean island of Martinique.

There is no doubt we’d rather be there than here right now. I hope this evening will bring us a little bit closer of this beautiful place.

Before we begin, I would like to thank and congratulate Joëlle Desir, director general of the Martinique Tourism Committee as well as my long time dear friend Muriel Wiltord, director for Americas. Night and day, they do an amazing work to promote the island of Martinique across this country. Stéphane Ballot is also present tonight as deputy director for the US of Atout France, the French tourism development agency. I thank him for his support on this project and on so many others. He and his staff play a crucial role in promoting France abroad.

Tonight, it’s a perfect opportunity to discover the island of flowers, the Caribbean island with French flair, the, the rum capital of the world, the isle of my preferred poet, Aimé Césaire.

Martinique is truly a land of tradition and culture, with a rich history of crafts and literature by renowned authors and famous poets, music and dance, lifestyle and gastronomy.

In the heart of the Caribbean, this tropical part of France can only benefit from getting better known by our American friends.

The "Travels with Darley" show, which Joëlle and Muriel have made possible, is an important step in that direction. Thanks to their support and to Darley’s commitment, the production crew got to know the whole island and promote all it has to offer, its culture, its incredible and marvelous people and its beautiful landscapes.

The show will be broadcasted on Thursday, March 16, 2017, on WHUT-TV at 9:30pm and I can only encourage you to spread the word. I have no doubt that this exclusive preview will convince you to do so.

I thank you all for coming and wish you a very sunny and tropical evening. So, I invite you all to do like me. Get a ticket to fly to Martinique, the island of the “never ending summer.”

And don’t forget. If America first, make Martinique second!

Thank you Joëlle and Muriel. Thank you Darley!

Patrick Lachaussée, First Councelor

Embassy of France in the United States