Official speeches and statements - February 28, 2017

Published on February 28, 2017
1. Philippines - Execution of a German hostage - Statement by Jean-Marc Ayrault, minister of foreign affairs and international development (Paris - February 27, 2017)

On behalf of France, I utterly condemn the heinous murder of Jurgen Kantner by a terrorist group in the Philippines.

My thoughts are with his family and friends, to whom I extend my condolences.

At this difficult time, France stands alongside the German authorities and people. It reaffirms its solidarity with Germany and the Philippines in the fight against terrorism.

