UN - Rejection of the resolution on Syria chemical weapons use

Russia vetoed a resolution presented by France that would have imposed new sanctions on Syria for its use of chemical weapons against its own citizens.

France, together with the United States and the United Kingdom, presented to the UN Security Council a draft resolution aimed at imposing sanctions on the perpetrators of the chemical attacks in Syria confirmed by the Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM).

Russia decided to veto this text. We bear a heavy responsibility toward the Syrian people and the rest of humanity.

By adopting the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), the international community sought to banish once and for all the development, production, stockpiling and use of such weapons of mass destruction. This non-proliferation regime must be preserved at all costs. It has a key role to play in ensuring peace and international security.

The use of chemical weapons by the regime and by Daesh in Syria, including against civilian populations, is intolerable. The crimes of those who choose to use such weapons must not go unpunished. This is why France took the initiative, together with its partners, to present this draft resolution. It deeply regrets the fact that the Security Council was not able to present a united front in order to draw the consequences of such acts.

France will not resign itself to the brutality that continues to be unleashed on the Syrian people. It will continue its efforts, together with its partners, to combat impunity and the use of chemical weapons. It would like the UN and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to remain fully mobilized in this regard.