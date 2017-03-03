Francophonie Cultural Festival 2017

The D.C. Francophonie Cultural Festival celebrates the diversity and richness of the French language and francophone communities around the world through a series of cultural events and outreach programs presented every spring, in March, in the U.S. capital region.

Since 2001, more than 40 embassies and partners (including AFDC and The Smithsonian Associates) have collaborated each year to present an array of experiences all rooted in the Francophone culture—from Africa to the Americas to Asia to the Middle East–through concerts, cuisine, films, literary salons and lectures for all ages.

During four weeks, the nation’s capital will resonate with the vibrant sounds, sights, and tastes of the French-speaking in the largest Francophone festival in the world.

This is a great way to learn about other cultures and explore the creative artistry of the many countries that speak French. This year, participating countries include Austria, Belgium, Benin, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Croatia, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, France, Gabon, Greece, Haiti, Iran, Laos, Lebanon, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Mali, Mauritania, Monaco, Morocco, Niger, Québec, Romania, Rwanda, Senegal, Slovenia, South Africa, Switzerland, Togo, Tunisia, and the United States.

Performance Venues

Full Schedule

For a full schedule, tickets, and information, visit www.francophonie-dc.org.

About the International Organization of La Francophonie

The International Organization of La Francophonie represents one of the largest linguistic zones in the world. Its members share more than just a common language; they also share the humanist values promoted by the French language. Created in 1970, the organization’s mission is to embody the active solidarity among its 75 member states and governments (56 members and 19 observers), which together represent more than one-third of the United Nations’ member states and account for a population of more than 890 million people, including 220 million French speakers.