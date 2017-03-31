Francophonie Festival celebrates the diversity and richness of the French language and francophone communities around the world.

All you need to know... WHAT: Grande Fête de la Francophonie WHEN: Friday, March 31, 2017 – 7pm-11pm WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: General Admission: $40 RESERVATION: through smithsonianassociates.org, required ADD. INFOS: Valid ID required. No parking inside the embassy. No large bag, helmet, suitcase.

Join us and get ready for a spectacular party with a French accent. The annual Francophonie Cultural Festival spotlights the music, art, literature, film, cuisine, and customs of French-speaking countries and regions from across the globe.

Beginning at 7 p.m., launch into a world tour of francophone cultures. Sample food and drink from more than 30 embassies as you explore each nation’s unique attractions and traditions. There are plenty of giveaways to take home as souvenirs.

Later, DJ Princess Slaya spins music from Africa, the Caribbean, Europe, and plenty of destinations in between. Don’t miss this chance to experience the best of the French-speaking world, all without leaving home.

The "Grande Fête de la Francophonie" is organized by the Smithsonian Associates.