French Series - International Women’s Day
PANEL DISCUSSIONS
WHAT: French Series - International Women’s Day panel discussions
WHEN: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 - 3:45pm - 6pm
WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007
PRICE: Free admission
RESERVATION: Evenbrite, required
ADD. INFOS: See FAQ onEventbrite.
Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy
3:45pm-4:45pm: The representation of women in political life
Over the past 10 years, there has been an emergence of high-profile women in politics. Is there still a gender gap in political ambition and representation?
Moderated by Jay Newton Small, Washington correspondent for TIME and the author of Broad Influence: How Women Are Changing the Way America Works.
with Cindy Dyer , Vice President of Vital Voices Global Partnership and Eleanor Clift, Washington correspondent for the Daily Beast.
4:45pm-5pm: Break
5pm-6pm: Women’s employment and impact on economic development
In France and the U.S. a gender pay gap still exists. What is the impact of salary inequality on women’s integration in the workplace and their role in economic development?
Moderated by Ylan Mui, Reporter at CNBC with Kate Bahn, Economist at American Progress and Gwen Young, Director of the Global Women’s Leadership Initiative and Women in Public Service Project at the Wilson Center and Susan Ness, former member of the Federal Communications Commission, Senior Fellow at Johns Hopkins University’s SAIS Center for Transatlantic Relations.