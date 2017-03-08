The French Embassy is pleased to invite you to our next French Series with two panel discussions

All you need to know... WHAT: French Series - International Women’s Day panel discussions WHEN: Wednesday, March 8, 2017 - 3:45pm - 6pm WHERE: La Maison Française - 4101 Reservoir Rd, NW - Washington, D.C. - 20007 PRICE: Free admission RESERVATION: Evenbrite, required ADD. INFOS: See FAQ onEventbrite.

Valid ID required, no parking inside the embassy

3:45pm-4:45pm: The representation of women in political life

Over the past 10 years, there has been an emergence of high-profile women in politics. Is there still a gender gap in political ambition and representation?

Moderated by Jay Newton Small, Washington correspondent for TIME and the author of Broad Influence: How Women Are Changing the Way America Works.

with Cindy Dyer , Vice President of Vital Voices Global Partnership and Eleanor Clift, Washington correspondent for the Daily Beast.

4:45pm-5pm: Break

5pm-6pm: Women’s employment and impact on economic development

In France and the U.S. a gender pay gap still exists. What is the impact of salary inequality on women’s integration in the workplace and their role in economic development?

Moderated by Ylan Mui, Reporter at CNBC with Kate Bahn, Economist at American Progress and Gwen Young, Director of the Global Women’s Leadership Initiative and Women in Public Service Project at the Wilson Center and Susan Ness, former member of the Federal Communications Commission, Senior Fellow at Johns Hopkins University’s SAIS Center for Transatlantic Relations.